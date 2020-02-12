WE ARE HIRING!

Tour Agency in Rome is looking for a new staff member to join the Office Team.

Our ideal candidate is fluent in English and Italian (any other language is a plus), knows how to multitask, has great organizational skills and can complete tasks in a timely manner.

For further details and to apply, please send your CV to crowntourscareers@gmail.com

General Info

Email address crowntourscareers@gmail.com
