Wanted: Kind and Experienced Dog Sitter in Rome.

We are looking for an attentive, reliable and experienced dog-sitter local to the Rome for our Australian Shepherd Mix.

Experience with high-energy breeds is a must. Excellent communications skills required: daily communication and prompt text/call responses is essential.

Our dog is three years old. He is well trained for voice and leash commands in English and Italian. He loves to play, fetch, run and he gets along well with most other dogs. He is Intelligent, affectionate, and very high energy. Daily walks are a must.

There will be dietary requirements to follow. Possibility to dog-sit at our place in the historic center. Must be comfortable with prior home visit if hosting.

We will soon be interviewing candidates so please send a message with your dog-sitting experience and indicate if you prefer to host or dog-sit in our home.

Serious inquires only. Paid position. Rate negotiable based on experience, reliability and quality of work.