We're seeking young individuals with some restaurant industry experience, a team-oriented mindset and availability for evening shifts. Basic knowledge of Italian language required. Please email your CV to crew@insideat.eu
Waiter/Waitress (Evening Shift) - Prati Area Restaurant
Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
