21.1 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 23 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Waiter/Waitress (Evening Shift) - Prati Area Restaurant
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Waiter/Waitress (Evening Shift) - Prati Area Restaurant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We're seeking young individuals with some restaurant industry experience, a team-oriented mindset and availability for evening shifts. Basic knowledge of Italian language required. Please email your CV to crew@insideat.eu

General Info

Address Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
Email address crew@insideat.eu

View on Map

Waiter/Waitress (Evening Shift) - Prati Area Restaurant

Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia

Aur 724x450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

BABYSITTER SPANISH SPEAKING

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Primary Music Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

3 star Hotel seeks shift porter - waiter -

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Britannia International School of Rome - Full Time Early Years Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant Coordinator for Visiting First-Year and Provider Admissions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Camp Counselor & Group Leader Positions for Summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -