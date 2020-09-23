Very cosy home

A stone throw from Villa Borghese. Brick vaulted, very typical Roman studio apartment. Living room with bioethanol fire place, large live in kitchen, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, other room (studio or bedroom), second bathroom. Spacious enclosed private patio. Very pet friendly. Fully equipped (air conditioning in every room, dishwasher, washing machine, dryer, Wi-Fi). Condominium fees and bills not included.

3381268957

General Info

Price info 1.500 monthly
Address Via Aurora, 39, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 8
Very cosy home - image 1
Very cosy home - image 1
Very cosy home - image 2
Very cosy home - image 2
Very cosy home - image 3
Very cosy home - image 3
Very cosy home - image 4
Very cosy home - image 4
Very cosy home - image 5
Very cosy home - image 5
Very cosy home - image 6
Very cosy home - image 6
Very cosy home - image 7
Very cosy home - image 7
Very cosy home - image 8
Very cosy home - image 8
Very cosy home - image 1
Very cosy home - image 2
Very cosy home - image 3
Very cosy home - image 4
Very cosy home - image 5
Very cosy home - image 6
Very cosy home - image 7
Very cosy home - image 8

View on Map

Very cosy home

Via Aurora, 39, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72121
Previous article Insegnate d'inglese
Next article Receptionist

RELATED ARTICLES

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

2-bedroom flat in Flaminio neighborhood
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom flat in Flaminio neighborhood

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Accommodation vacant in town

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

Trastevere via MAMELI elegant apartment - Temporary use contract.
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere via MAMELI elegant apartment - Temporary use contract.

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia