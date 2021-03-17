Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - Via Ottavilla - We have an ecceptionally bright apartmenton the 3rd floor of an elegant building in Monteverde Vecchio!! It is just steps away from Rome's largest parks: Villa Doria Pamphilj. You enter into the living room where there is a full-sized kitchen open on the living room. Then there are 2 regular sized bedrooms, 1 small bedroom, 2 bathrooms. The apartment is renting completely furnished. AVAILABLE: 15 June 2021. Non-residents ONLY. Monthly rent: €1,250 + € 80 condominium expenses, additional centralized heating (there are meters on the radiators so you only pay for the consumption) - IMMOBILIARE ZANNI - call Bonnie (American) 3474009753 (Telegram) Finder's Fee Applied. INFO@IMMOBILIAREZANNI.COM

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1250
Address Via Ottavilla, 00152 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
