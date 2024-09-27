JOB ADVERTISEMENT
The Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Rome is looking for suitably qualified person to fill the following
vacancy:
UTILITY DRIVER
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Driving Members of Staff to official assignments
• Driving official delegations visiting Rome
• Delivering and collecting mail to and from various offices
• Use of standard maps/GPS to find safe and faster routes to destinations
• Ensure cars are well cleaned and maintained
• Timely reporting of any observed faults on all cars
• Any other duties that maybe assigned from time to time
REQUIREMENTS
• Must possess a Certificate/Diploma in a relevant field
• At least three years proven experience as a driver
• Must possess a valid driver’s licence with a clean record
• Must be fluent in Italian and English
• Must possess good oral and written communication skills
• Must be able to work on weekends and for long hours when need arises
• Must be professional and have a polite disposition
• Must possess a valid Italian stay permit
Applications must be submitted by email to: info@zambianembassy.it
and must be addressed to:
The Ambassador
Embassy of the Republic of Zambia
ROME
Applicants are invited to submit applications and CVs with traceable references by Monday, 14th October, 2024.
General Info
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2024/25