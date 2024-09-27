JOB ADVERTISEMENT

The Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Rome is looking for suitably qualified person to fill the following

vacancy:

UTILITY DRIVER

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Driving Members of Staff to official assignments

• Driving official delegations visiting Rome

• Delivering and collecting mail to and from various offices

• Use of standard maps/GPS to find safe and faster routes to destinations

• Ensure cars are well cleaned and maintained

• Timely reporting of any observed faults on all cars

• Any other duties that maybe assigned from time to time

REQUIREMENTS

• Must possess a Certificate/Diploma in a relevant field

• At least three years proven experience as a driver

• Must possess a valid driver’s licence with a clean record

• Must be fluent in Italian and English

• Must possess good oral and written communication skills

• Must be able to work on weekends and for long hours when need arises

• Must be professional and have a polite disposition

• Must possess a valid Italian stay permit

Applications must be submitted by email to: info@zambianembassy.it

and must be addressed to:

The Ambassador

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia

ROME

Applicants are invited to submit applications and CVs with traceable references by Monday, 14th October, 2024.