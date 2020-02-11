URGENT 1 DAY WORK

Tour company in Rome, seek staff for a 2 hour job on Thursday 20 February. You will be assisting our marketing team in securing reservations. Necessary a cellphone. For more information, please confirm your attendance at this email: humanresourcesrome@gmail.com

General Info

Email address humanresourcesrome@gmail.com
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
