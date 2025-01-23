16 C
  Home
  Classifieds
  University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Facility Coordinator
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Facility Coordinator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Notre Dame Rome seeks a facility coordinator who would be responsible for oversight of the facilities in Rome, ensuring smooth operations on both the maintenance and administrative sides. Occasional support with other international facilities may be required.

Bachelor degree or equivalent (not essential but preferable)

Advanced level Italian and English, both written and oral. Applicants must be authorized to work in Italy at the time of application.

Click here to apply: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/36880

