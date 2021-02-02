University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life

American study-abroad program located in the Castelli Romani area (20 km south of Rome) seeks a full-time, residential Director of Student Life, beginning May 2021. Review of applications begins on March 1, 2021 and will continue until position is filled. Full job description at https://udallas.edu/offices/hr/_documents_open_pos/JP_Director_of_Student_Affairs_Rome.pdf .

Only applications from EU citizens and/or individuals with EU work permits will be considered.

General Info

Address Via dei Ceraseti, 12, 00047 Marino RM, Italia

View on Map

University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life

Via dei Ceraseti, 12, 00047 Marino RM, Italia
