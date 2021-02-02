University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life
American study-abroad program located in the Castelli Romani area (20 km south of Rome) seeks a full-time, residential Director of Student Life, beginning May 2021. Review of applications begins on March 1, 2021 and will continue until position is filled. Full job description at https://udallas.edu/offices/hr/_documents_open_pos/JP_Director_of_Student_Affairs_Rome.pdf .
Only applications from EU citizens and/or individuals with EU work permits will be considered.
Via dei Ceraseti, 12, 00047 Marino RM, Italia
University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life
