Recruiting highly qualified and experienced EFL teachers for prestigious university courses in Rome from September 2022. Full and part-time employment opportunities available. Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it
Previous applicants need not apply.
Via dei Mille 35
UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Via dei Mille 35
