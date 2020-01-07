UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS

CENTRE NEAR COLOSSEUM: charming cottage in park with own private garden, stunning views over the city : 100m2, 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, pantry, sitting/dining, veranda .Parking for one car . No agents , please contact owner e -mail valleycastle@compuserve.com

General Info

Price info monthly 2,800.00
Address Porta Metronia 00183

