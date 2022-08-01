UNIDROIT seeking a Secretary

The International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) is an independent intergovernmental organisation based in Rome that works to modernise, harmonise and co-ordinate private and in particular commercial law as between States and groups of States by preparing treaties, model laws, principles and other types of uniform rules. We have issued a call for applications for the position of SECRETARY/ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT.

Visit our website for a full job description: https://www.unidroit.org/vacancy-announcement/

Apply: jobs@unidroit.org