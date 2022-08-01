The International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) is an independent intergovernmental organisation based in Rome that works to modernise, harmonise and co-ordinate private and in particular commercial law as between States and groups of States by preparing treaties, model laws, principles and other types of uniform rules. We have issued a call for applications for the position of SECRETARY/ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT.
Visit our website for a full job description: https://www.unidroit.org/vacancy-announcement/
Apply: jobs@unidroit.org
General Info
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
UNIDROIT seeking a Secretary
Via Panisperna, 28, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest What's on
Latest classifieds
JCU Neighborhood Apartment Coordinator
Qualified Mother Tongue Teachers
English Teacher for preschool and afternoon courses
English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.