TRASTEVERE - DESIGNER'S 2-BEDROOM APARTMENT
Pics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/183261280@N08/
Airbnb Reviews: Listing 32970134
120m2 Furnished with Designer's furniture,2 bathrooms. 2100E+400E bills
General Info
Price info 2100
Address Via Goffredo Mameli, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Email address trastevere.apartment@outlook.com
View on Map
Via Goffredo Mameli, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
