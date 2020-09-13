TRASTEVERE-Big Designer's Apartment to Share

Pics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/183261280@N08/

Airbnb Reviews: Listing 32970134

Apartment Share in huge Designer’s Apt 900E all incl

General Info

Price info 900E
Address Via Goffredo Mameli
Email address trastevere.apartment@outlook.com

View on Map

TRASTEVERE-Big Designer's Apartment to Share

Via Goffredo Mameli
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71895
Previous article Jaya singh

RELATED ARTICLES

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound with pool/tennis
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound with pool/tennis

2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.

3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom furnished flat Trastevere

Prati/Vatican - charming furnished large 1 bedroom
Accommodation vacant in town

Prati/Vatican - charming furnished large 1 bedroom

Newly renovated 3-bedroom villa with private garden and parking – Cassia/Grottarossa
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

Newly renovated 3-bedroom villa with private garden and parking – Cassia/Grottarossa

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Accommodation vacant in town

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!

Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - San Saba Bright two-bedroom apartment