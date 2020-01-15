Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

Trastevere, Piazza San Cosimato - We have an adorable flat in Piazza San Cosimato, one of Trastevere's most beautiful square which has a daily market. It is on the 2nd floor of a residential building WITHOUT lift (only two floors to walk). It was completely remodeled last year and is furnished with modern IKEA like furniture. It is approximately 60m2 and has a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with shower. Independent heating and A/C in every room. Renting to referenced individuals. Available. Monthly rent: €1300 + €35 condominium. For more information or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

