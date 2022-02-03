Tourism: Person to run holiday homes

We are looking for a dynamic figure to run successful apartments in Rome. This will include customer care, check ins, and all aspects of running a functioning structure. Position is full time. Driving license is a plus.

General Info

Email address tpesrl@gmail.com
