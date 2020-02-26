Tour Operator Now Hiring

We are hiring TOUR PROMOTERS, and TOUR GUIDES who are fluent in one of the following languages : ENGLISH/SPANISH/FRENCH.

Also hiring OFFICE STAFF with great coordination, multitasking, and organization skills.

The ideal candidate must be able to approach potential customers in professional and friendly manner. Passionate about Rome, and with an outgoing personality.
