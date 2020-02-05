Tour Leader wanted for small group tours around the city center
for our Tour operator in the center of Rome we are looking for a full time or part time employee.
you should be fun and outgoing with great control of the English language to accompany small groups around the city on Segways/E-Bike/Golf cart tours.
- Training will be given on the spot
*Drivers license is a must.
*Tours typically last 3-4 hours and pay is commensurate with experience and high cash tips.
Send an email
