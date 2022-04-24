TOUR LEADER - TOUR MANAGER WORK

Looking for people to accompany tour groups. Fluent English speakers required (having lived in an English speaking country is an advantage) or English mother-tongue. The work is on an occasional basis, involving spending a week with small groups of tourists in Italian regions (typically groups of ten people, aged 50+).

General Info

Price info eur 30
Address Via Oderisi da Gubbio, 00146 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

