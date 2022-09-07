Tour Coordinator - Front office

We are an incoming tour operator seeking a passionate front desk tour coordinator, who will work along with our team to manage the daily tour departures, and work on bookings and operations.
English - required
Italian - preferred
Spanish and French - preferred
Experience
Tourism or bookings management - preferred
