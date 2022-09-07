Tour Coordinator - Front office

We are an incoming tour operator seeking a passionate front desk tour coordinator, who will work along with our team to manage the daily tour departures, and work on bookings and operations.

English - required

Italian - preferred

Spanish and French - preferred

Experience

Tourism or bookings management - preferred

