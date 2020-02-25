TopBike Rental & Tours

Based in the historic center of Rome, TopBike Rental & Tours is a tour operator specialized in organizing guided bike tours in and around Rome. Years of experience have allowed our company to grow into very high ranking among Rome's outdoor tour operators on Tripadvisor and other 800 Rome-based tour operators of all categories. We are in constant growth and we presently offer guided tours in 5 languages, every day of the year.

We are now in the process of selecting new tour leaders (m / f) for this year's season (2020). Our ideal candidate profile has the following qualities:

he or she

• is an intelligent person with good general knowledge

• is a fair, serious, reliable and timely person

• bikes regularly in the city

• speaks a fluent English and is proficient in at least one of the following languages: German, French, Spanish, Dutch

• knows Rome well

• has a flexible timetable

• has aptitude for public relations

We offer a well-paid job in a dynamic and young environment.

We would like to invite interested parties to send us their CV with a short motivation letter.

Candidates that match the above profile will be invited for an interview (in English).

TopBike Rental & Tours will provide targeted training for selected candidates, which may take place in one of the following months: March or April

Via Labicana, Rome
recruitment@topbikerental.com

TopBike Rental & Tours

Via Labicana, Rome

