To rent near Piazza Farnese

Available from July. Elegant and spacious bedroom of a high ceilings apartment, on the first "noble" floor of a 16th century building. Furnished with two wardrobes, a three drawer dresser and comfortable double bed, a perfect solution for scholars, writers. The apartment consists in a large living room, dining room, kitchen with washing machine - dish washer and bathroom to share. Monthly rent: 1000 euro for one person, including wifi connection, heating - water - electricity, cleaning etc. Phone 3469414911, info@marinacolonna.it