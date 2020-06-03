To rent near Piazza Farnese

Available from July. Elegant and spacious bedroom of a high ceilings apartment, on the first "noble" floor of a 16th century building. Furnished with two wardrobes, a three drawer dresser and comfortable double bed, a perfect solution for scholars, writers. The apartment consists in a large living room, dining room, kitchen with washing machine - dish washer and bathroom to share. Monthly rent: 1000 euro for one person, including wifi connection, heating - water - electricity, cleaning etc. Phone 3469414911, info@marinacolonna.it

General Info

Price info monthly rent is 1000 euro
Address Via di Monserrato, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@marinacolonna.it
To rent near Piazza Farnese

Via di Monserrato, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
