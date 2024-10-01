Temporary Middle School English Language and Literature Teacher - January - June 2025

Contract Type: Temporary (Full-Time)

Duration: January - June 2025

Start Date: 7th January

Department: Middle School English

About Us:

Ambrit International School is an innovative and inclusive International educational community committed to fostering academic excellence and personal growth. Our Middle School program focuses on developing critical thinking, creativity, and effective communication skills, and we are dedicated to providing a supportive and engaging learning environment.

Position Overview:

We are seeking a dynamic and qualified Middle School English Language and Literature Teacher to join our team on a temporary contract. The ideal candidate will have a passion for literature and a strong background in English instruction, along with the ability to inspire and challenge students to achieve their best.

Responsibilities:

Plan, deliver, and assess engaging English Language and literature lessons aligned with the school’s curriculum. Foster a positive and inclusive classroom environment that supports student learning and growth. Utilise a range of teaching strategies to cater to diverse learning needs and encourage critical thinking.

Guide students in the development of strong written and oral communication skills.

Collaborate with colleagues and contribute to the ongoing development of the Middle School English program.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in English, Education, or a related field.

Teaching certification (PGCE, QTS, or equivalent).

Previous experience teaching English Language and literature at the middle school level.

Strong knowledge of contemporary and classic literature, as well as language acquisition strategies.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Experience working in an international or multicultural school environment.

Familiarity with the International Baccalaureate framework.

Application Process:

Interested candidates are invited to send a resume and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com. Please include “Middle School English Teacher Application” in the subject line.

Ambrit is an equal opportunity employer and encourages candidates from all backgrounds to apply. We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment for our students and staff.

Note: While this job description aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the position's responsibilities and qualifications, it may not encompass every aspect of the role. The nature of educational institutions and technology integration is dynamic, and additional duties may arise to meet the evolving needs of the school community. We encourage applicants to bring their unique skills, experiences, and innovative ideas to contribute to the continued growth and success of our school.