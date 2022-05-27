Teacher Assistant Elementary School - Marymount International School Rome

Teacher Assistant

Marymount International School is seeking a full time Teacher Assistant for the Elementary School, with genuine interest in working with children. September 2022 start date, fixed-term contract. Fluent native English speakers are invited to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com .

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli 180

