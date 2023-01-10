11.9 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Teach English through Play and Music

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Friendly, child loving candidates sought for private tuition / group sessions with children aged 3 to 10 during weekday afternoons. Experience teaching English as a foreign language and a passion for music or theatre would be a plus. Candidates should be self-motivated, reliable, organized. English at mother tongue level or C1/C2 required. We accept teacher applications for 2023 summer camps. Send CV and cover letter to jobs@gymbo.it.

General Info

Price info €13 to €20 per hour based on experience and certifications
Email address info@playandmusic.it
