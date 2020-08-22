SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!

Piazza Navona - We have an exceptionally bright and characteristic apartment renting just steps away from Piazza Navona! It is on the 3rd floor of a residential building with huge condominium terrace. There is an elevator in the building! The property is approx. 150m2 and made up of a very large living and dining area with open kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en-suite in the master bedroom with shower and the other in the hallway with tub and separate shower). It has a beautiful parquet floors, original antique windows and French doors and a wooden-beamed ceiling! The living room has tons of windows so it's incredibly bright! The heating is independent. From the condominium terrace you can literally see ALL of historic Rome, even the Dome of St. Peter's Basilica! Monthly rent: €2500 + condominium. Available: IMMEDIATELY! Lease in individual's name to opt for Cedolare Secca. Renting to NON-residents ONLY! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Commission Separate.

General Info

Price info €2500
Address Via di Parione, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
