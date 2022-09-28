Study Abroad Programs Coordinator in Rome

Accent Global Learning is looking for an administrative position for the Rome Center.

Follow the instructions on the link below to apply:

https://accentglobal.com/careers/

(See: Programs Coordinator, Accent Rome Study Center)

General Info

Address Piazza dell'Orologio, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
