St Georges British International School is hiring

Alumni and Community Officer

St George’s is seeking to recruit for an Alumni and Community Officer to be responsible for developing the school’s alumni and community programme. A new position, the role will initially be available on a full- time, fixed term basis for one year. The successful candidate will be a people person who is friendly, highly organised and passionate about enagaging with members of the school community.

Job Description

Research

Researching, developing and updating offull alumni class lists by year of graduation dating back to the school’s inception



Researching, developing and updating full staff inglists by year



Researching, developing and updating governor and trustee lists by year

Engagement



Developing, leading and implementing an Alumni and Community Engagement programme



Reviewing, updating and further developing the school’s Alumni Portal



Developing a Get Back in Touch campaign using research and social media to drive increased registrations to (and engagement with) the alumni portal and the school’s social media channels



Identifying regional alumni representatives to support StGeorge’s alumni around the world



How to Apply

Closing date for applications Start date

Job reference number

Monday 18 July 2022

September 2022

ALCOFT0622

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date. We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email.

Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications andp rofessional status



A safeguarding check



Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent line manager)



Verification of medical fitness(completion of a medical declaration)

Shortlisted candidates may have references taken up prior to interview.

St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.