St Georges British International School is hiring

Alumni and Community Officer 

St George’s is seeking to recruit for an Alumni and Community Officer to be responsible for developing the school’s alumni and community programme. A new position, the role will initially be available on a full- time, fixed term basis for one year. The successful candidate will be a people person who is friendly, highly organised and passionate about enagaging with members of the school community. 

Job Description 

Research 

  • Researching, developing and updating offull alumni class lists by year of graduation dating back to the school’s inception
  •  Researching, developing and updating full staff inglists by year
  • Researching, developing and updating governor and trustee lists by year

Engagement

  • Developing, leading and implementing an Alumni and Community Engagement programme
  • Reviewing, updating and further developing the school’s Alumni Portal
  • Developing a Get Back in Touch campaign using research and social media to drive increased registrations to (and engagement with) the alumni portal and the school’s social media channels
  • Identifying regional alumni representatives to support StGeorge’s alumni around the world

How to Apply 

Closing date for applications Start date
Job reference number 

Monday 18 July 2022

September 2022

ALCOFT0622 

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date. We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged. 

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email. 

Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage. 

Conditional Offer of Appointment 

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following: 

  • Verification of identity, qualifications andp rofessional status
  • A safeguarding check
  • Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent line manager)
  • Verification of medical fitness(completion of a medical declaration)

Shortlisted candidates may have references taken up prior to interview.
St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.
The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

General Info

Address St George's British International School, Roma, RM, Italia

View on Map

St Georges British International School is hiring

St George's British International School, Roma, RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77162
Previous article English and Italian mother tongue tutor

RELATED ARTICLES

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR
Jobs vacant

The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR

English Mother-Tongue Teachers in EUR
Jobs vacant

English Mother-Tongue Teachers in EUR

Italian Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

Italian Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School

Consultant for (Religious) Conference Centre
Jobs vacant

Consultant for (Religious) Conference Centre

Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted
Jobs vacant

Social Media Video Editor for the European Space Agency Wanted

International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?
Jobs vacant

International Freight Forwarding/Logistics a great job! Curios?

Looking for live-in care-givers
Jobs vacant

Looking for live-in care-givers

Secondary School Secretary
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Secretary

School Nurse - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

School Nurse - Marymount International School Rome

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

KS1 Teacher
Jobs vacant

KS1 Teacher

Contact Center Agent
Jobs vacant

Contact Center Agent

Join LivTours Operations Team Full Time This Summer!
Jobs vacant

Join LivTours Operations Team Full Time This Summer!

Position of Teacher Coordinator
Jobs vacant

Position of Teacher Coordinator