Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Spanish Steps - We have a cozy and fully furnished apartment with an INCREDIBLE and HUGE terrace right in front of the Spanish Steps with a breathtaking view of the Trinità dei Monti church and all of historical Rome!! The apartment is about 70m2, nice and simple and has a small living room, kitchen, bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The highlight of the property is obviously the TERRACE!!! Completely furnished. A/C in flat. VERY BRIGHT!! Concierge Service! The flat is on the 5th floor - You take the lift to the 5th floor and then go up one flight of stairs to the terrace, cross the terrace to the other staircase and walk down one flight OR walk up 5 floors!! Monthly rent: €2000 + €150 condominium + utilities. Lease: transitory max 18 mths. For more information and/or appointments please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com.

