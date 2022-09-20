Southlands British International School, Rome, is seeking to appoint a Biology teacher for an immediate start.

Are you a qualified teacher of Biology, able to teach across the 11 - 18 age range and available for an immediate start? If so, we would love to hear from you. Owing to the urgency of the post, potential candidates will be interviewed immediately . Please note that at this time, we can only accept applications from those with the right to work in Italy as of now / EU passport holders.

For more information please see TES https://www.tes.com/jobs/employer/southlands-british-international-school-1058053. To apply, please write a brief letter of application, and complete the attached application form, sending to matt.gilberthorpe@southlands.it