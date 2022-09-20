Southlands British International School, Rome, is seeking to appoint a Biology teacher for an immediate start.

Are you a qualified teacher of Biology, able to teach across the 11 - 18 age range and available for an immediate start? If so, we would love to hear from you. Owing to the urgency of the post, potential candidates will be interviewed immediately . Please note that at this time, we can only accept applications from those with the right to work in Italy as of now / EU passport holders.

For more information please see TES https://www.tes.com/jobs/employer/southlands-british-international-school-1058053. To apply, please write a brief letter of application, and complete the attached application form, sending to matt.gilberthorpe@southlands.it

General Info

Address Via Teleclide 40

View on Map

Southlands British International School, Rome, is seeking to appoint a Biology teacher for an immediate start.

Via Teleclide 40

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77493
Previous article Relax - Beauty Massage
Next article Wine Consultant/Sommelier

RELATED ARTICLES

Southlands British International School is hiring a Receptionist
Schools and colleges

Southlands British International School is hiring a Receptionist

Part-Time Teacher
Schools and colleges

Part-Time Teacher

Crescere Insieme
Lessons Personal Schools and colleges

Crescere Insieme

Kindergarten Teacher
Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Kindergarten Teacher

Adjunct lecturers in business, humanities, social sciences, studio art, Italian language
Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Adjunct lecturers in business, humanities, social sciences, studio art, Italian language

Qualified English teachers for a private school in the north of Rome
Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Qualified English teachers for a private school in the north of Rome

Benedetto XV International School
Schools and colleges

Benedetto XV International School

Seeking Teaching Assistant for Rome Art Program (painting program) June/July 2020
Schools and colleges

Seeking Teaching Assistant for Rome Art Program (painting program) June/July 2020

English Mother tongue Teacher
Schools and colleges

English Mother tongue Teacher

20% DISCOUNT on Italian Standard Course
Schools and colleges

20% DISCOUNT on Italian Standard Course

-20% DISCOUNT on Italian Language Courses
Schools and colleges

-20% DISCOUNT on Italian Language Courses

Teacher
Schools and colleges

Teacher

EVENING ITALIAN COURSES SPECIAL OFFER
Schools and colleges

EVENING ITALIAN COURSES SPECIAL OFFER

APRIL SPECIAL -25% off - Standard Italian language course
Schools and colleges

APRIL SPECIAL -25% off - Standard Italian language course

BEST ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSE - 25% discount
Schools and colleges

BEST ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSE - 25% discount