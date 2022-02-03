Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a part-time Singing Teacher

We are looking to recruit an enthusiastic teacher to join our dedicated and expanding music department who is comfortable coaching young singers, ranging across all key stages and abilities. The position will be part-time, limited to one day per week in the first instance, and this is expected to increase as demand for tuition grows. The successful candidate would need to be able to deliver lessons in English and have significant teaching/performing experience in their instrument.

For more information and an informal chat about the role please email the school office at info@southlands.it

We are committed to safeguarding our students: all applicants will need to provide the names and addresses of at least two professional referees and be willing to complete enhanced criminal background checks.

Address Via Teleclide, 40, 00124 Roma RM, Italy

