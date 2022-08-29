Southlands British International School is hiring a Receptionist

Southlands British International School in Rome is looking for a dynamic and enthusiastic Receptionist to join our international team. The candidate must have an excellent level of written and spoken English as well as Italian and enjoy working in a customer focused environment. Immediate start, Monday to Friday, hours to be agreed.

Please send your CV and Cover Letter to info@southlands.it by Monday 5th September.

General Info

Address Via Teleclide 40
Email address info@southlands.it

Southlands British International School is hiring a Receptionist

Via Teleclide 40

