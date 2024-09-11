A small international primary school is looking for a part-time experienced S.E.N. assistant to work with a five year old boy. Please send C.V to info@coreinternationalschool.it or telephone 06.8411137.
S.E.N. ASSISTANT
VIA CRATI 19
