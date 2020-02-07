Seeking Supply Teacher (Junior School)

St George's British International School is looking for reliable supply teachers and supply teaching assistants. Ideal candidates would be fluent in English and have experience of working with children of a Junior School age (from 3 years to 11 years old).

How to Apply

If you are interested in joining our supply list then please send a CV to Mr Michael Barber, the Headteacher at St George's City Centre - michael.barber@stgeorge.school.it. You must include the contact details of three referees.

Supply Teacher Key Responsibilities

Pastoral

To show an active interest in the personal circumstances of the children under your care, and to foster their personal and social development

To actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community

To create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all the school polices on pastoral care

To be familiar with all of the school’s policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times

To promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst all pupils at all times

To be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children

Personal Skills

Enthusiastic and passionate about school education with a sound understanding of UK best practice

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Reliable and respectful

A confident and competent user of IT

Qualifications and Experience

A university degree or other professional qualification

A good standard of spoken and written English

A proven ability to work with young people

A generous and sociable outlook

A willingness to undertake ongoing training

Previous experience working within a school setting

St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.