Seeking Student Aide for Primary and Middle School Students - immediate start
Ambrit International School is seeking for qualified professionals to take on the role of Student Aide for Primary and Middle School Students.
Experience and English language proficiency required. Immediate start.
The candidate must have an Italian work permit or an EU passport.
Immediate start.
Please send your CV and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
