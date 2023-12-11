15.2 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking Student Aide for Primary and Middle School Students - immediate start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School is seeking for qualified professionals to take on the role of Student Aide for Primary and Middle School Students.

Experience and English language proficiency required. Immediate start.

The candidate must have an Italian work permit or an EU passport.

Immediate start.

Please send your CV and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50

