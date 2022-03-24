Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides

Do you love Rome? Do you love cooking, eating and talking about food? Can you command a crowd, make them laugh, and have everyone literally eating out of the palm of your hand? If so then this job could be right for you.

Since 2011 Eating Europe has offered award-winning food tours in Rome. We are currently, is seeking passionate, highly energetic, and empathetic people to work as a Food Tour Guide.. Positions are freelance (3-7 times per week).

Applicants must be charismatic, reliable, able to connect with people from all walks of life and have a deep passion for Rome and its food. All guides must be fluent in English.

To Apply please paste the below link into your browser which will take you to our job application.

https://my.forms.app/form/623c3d8917a64c6caea597d4

General Info

Address Via Amerigo Vespucci 16/2



Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides

Via Amerigo Vespucci 16/2

