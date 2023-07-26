23.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 26 July 2023
Italy's news in English
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Seeking part-time nanny in Aventino/San Saba area
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking part-time nanny in Aventino/San Saba area

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking part-time nanny for two boys starting in September. The position consists of 2-3 afternoons/evenings per week and responsibilities include actively engaging the children in activities and games, preparing merenda and occasionally dinner, helping bathe and get the children ready for bed. Previous childcare experience is a must.

Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

OFFERTA DI LAVORO

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ESL TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Faculty Support Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Mother-Tongue Teacher Needed Mornings in EUR Bilingual Preschool

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

WonderWhereToStay is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking nanny in San Giovanni area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -