Seeking part-time nanny in Aventino/San Saba area

Seeking part-time nanny for two boys starting in September. The position consists of 2-3 afternoons/evenings per week and responsibilities include actively engaging the children in activities and games, preparing merenda and occasionally dinner, helping bathe and get the children ready for bed. Previous childcare experience is a must.
