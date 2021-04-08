Seeking native speakers: Dutch, French, German, English UK, Nordics (Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Danish)

Young, dynamic, international company located in EUR area of Rome is seeking native Dutch, French, German, English UK, Nordics (Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Danish) speakers.

Primary duties: understand and identify customer needs and develop sales opportunities for our clients, support our Clients’ sales and marketing teams with prospecting and database enriching, generate qualified sales opportunities in assigned companies, develop strong work relationships with client sales team. NO selling.

Candidates should have excellent communication, organizational and customer service skills. Relevant work experience and/or specific experience in sales and/or mktg experience in IT or High-tech industry is a plus! Good level of English is required.

Be part of our international team and work with some of the most recognized high-tech companies in the world, while enjoying competitive wages.

If you are self-motivated team player, positive and energetic, please apply on our Company web site:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers.html

