24.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 23 October 2023
Italy's news in English
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Seeking experienced part-time freelance Marketing Strategist
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking experienced part-time freelance Marketing Strategist

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking marketing strategist to play a crucial role in the growth of a start-up in Rome selling clothing items and accessories. Responsibilities include performing market research, generating ideas to promote the brand and addressing advertising needs. Experience with marketing campaigns necessary. Send resume and cover letter.

