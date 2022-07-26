Seeking Early Elementary Classroom Teacher

Early Elementary Classroom Teacher Opening

Full-time classroom teaching position 

Requirements:

Bachelor’s  degree, native English speaker, and five years of teaching experience in American or International Schools. MA degree is preferred.
Closing Date for Applications: July 30, 2022 

Please send a cover letter, CV, and a list of 3-5 current references with contact information to the Head of School- Dr. Kristen DiMatteo at employment@aosr.org. 

American Overseas School Of Rome, Via Cassia, Roma, RM, Italia

