Seeking Early Elementary Classroom Teacher
Early Elementary Classroom Teacher Opening
Full-time classroom teaching position
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree, native English speaker, and five years of teaching experience in American or International Schools. MA degree is preferred.
Closing Date for Applications: July 30, 2022
Please send a cover letter, CV, and a list of 3-5 current references with contact information to the Head of School- Dr. Kristen DiMatteo at employment@aosr.org.
General Info
Address American Overseas School Of Rome, Via Cassia, Roma, RM, Italia
View on Map
Seeking Early Elementary Classroom Teacher
American Overseas School Of Rome, Via Cassia, Roma, RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest What's on
Latest classifieds
Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)
Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position) Under the direction of the IBDP Coordinator, performs a variety of clerical and support work involving both specific routines and bro...
British School Corporate Services - DOS position
British School Group is now accepting applications for one Director of Studies for the corporate sector. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as w...
Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting
TORRE DEL FALCO in Ronciglione, just 40 minutes outside Rome. Just renovated, Torre del Falco is our gem. The large drawing room with three arched doors to the terrace and a state...
We are hiring! Mother tongue English teachers (UK, USA, Australia, ZA, New Zealand, Ireland) wanted for face-to-face courses, from Sept 2022. Send CV to: roma.salandra@inlinguaroma...