Prestigious Diplomatic Residence based in Rome is seeking to hire three domestic staff: a "Chef", a "Junior Butler" and a "Maid/Housekeeper". Candidates must have proven experience acquired in the field of interest, as well as the legal right to work in Italy. Tact, discretion and basic English skills are also required. Hiring will be on a full-time schedule, under the Italian National Contract for Household Workers.
Please email your resume/CV to savinim@state.gov, clearly indicating which role you are applying to.
Seeking domestic staff for a Diplomatic Residence
Via V. Veneto, 119/A
