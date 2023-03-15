Insideat, a leading tourism company, is seeking a passionate and enthusiastic cooking instructor to conduct
cooking classes for tourists in Rome.
The ideal candidate should have excellent relational and communication skills, a love for gastronomy and an
excellent command of the English.
No prior experience is necessary as full training will be provided.
Email your CV to crew@insideat.eu
Seeking an instructor for food experiences
Via Andrea Doria, 41m, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
