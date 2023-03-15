14.6 C
Seeking an instructor for food experiences

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Insideat, a leading tourism company, is seeking a passionate and enthusiastic cooking instructor to conduct

cooking classes for tourists in Rome.

The ideal candidate should have excellent relational and communication skills, a love for gastronomy and an

excellent command of the English.

No prior experience is necessary as full training will be provided.

Email your CV to crew@insideat.eu

Address Via Andrea Doria, 41m, 00192 Roma RM, Italia

