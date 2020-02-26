SAN SABA/MIANI - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT

VIA ROBECCHI BRICHETTI (Miani/San Saba) - Just 15 min walk from FAO, bright 170 sqm apartament, 2° floor with lift, furnished, spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with shower, 1 bathroom with tub, small laundry room, built in wardrobes and original boiserie, small balcony, garage. Centralized heating, airconditioning in one of the bedrooms. Monthly rent 2000 €. Energy class G.  www.propertyrome.net 3398718414 info@propertyrome.net

General Info

Price info 2000
Address Via Luigi Robecchi Brichetti, 00154 Roma RM, Italia
View on Map

SAN SABA/MIANI - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT

Via Luigi Robecchi Brichetti, 00154 Roma RM, Italia
