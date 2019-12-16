San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

We have a splendid 2-floor apartment just steps away from the Circus Maximus, the Baths of Caracalla and the FAO building. It is on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a small building of 4 floors. The elevator goes to both floors, directly into the flat. Recently remodeled and is renting semi-furnished (just kitchen furnished). It is 220m2 large and is made up of a large foyer, living room, eat-in kitchen furnished with a very expensive kitchen, a study/4th bedroom with a lovely fitted wooden bookcase and fireplace, 2 big bedrooms, 1 small bedrooma, laundry room, 3 bathrooms (one has a sauna and another a Jacuzzi), 4 balconies, 1 terrace, garage. There is a home automation system and a sophisticated security alarm. The heating is centralized and there is A/C in the entire flat. The entire flat is painted with the Venetian Stucco. References – MUST – Available: DECEMBER 2019 - Monthly rent: € 3,500 + € 353 condominium. For more information and viewings, please call Bonnie Rose-Zanni at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send email to info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Separate

General Info

Price info € 3,500
Address Viale Giotto, Roma RM, Italia
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Viale Giotto, Roma RM, Italia

