Jobs vacant

RIS Rome International School is looking for a Science Teacher specialising in IGCSE and IB science courses.

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

RIS Rome International School is looking for a Science Teacher specialising in IGCSE and IB science courses.

Responsibilities:

  • Crucial role in educating and inspiring students to excel in science;
  • Delivering high-quality instruction, fostering a positive learning environment;
  • Preparing students for the IGCSE and IB examinations;
  • Ideally have expertise in Biology and ability to teach this subject at IB level, as well as experience teaching Biology, Chemistry, and Physics at IGCSE level.

 

  • Proficiency in English (both spoken and written);                      
  • Passionate about Sciences;
  • Commitment;
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
  • A passion for teaching and a genuine desire to help students succeed;                                                                
  • The qualities needed to ensure a classroom environment of joyful learning

 

Interested candidates are requested to apply via the TES jobs portal: 

 

