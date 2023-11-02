RIS Rome International School is looking for a Science Teacher specialising in IGCSE and IB science courses.
Responsibilities:
- Crucial role in educating and inspiring students to excel in science;
- Delivering high-quality instruction, fostering a positive learning environment;
- Preparing students for the IGCSE and IB examinations;
- Ideally have expertise in Biology and ability to teach this subject at IB level, as well as experience teaching Biology, Chemistry, and Physics at IGCSE level.
- Proficiency in English (both spoken and written);
- Passionate about Sciences;
- Commitment;
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
- A passion for teaching and a genuine desire to help students succeed;
- The qualities needed to ensure a classroom environment of joyful learning
