Remote Customer Care Agent for Tour Operator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Excellent English - Spoken and Written, Italian and any other language is a plus. Innovative, fast learner, attention to details and problem solving skills, knowledge of Rome. Experience in related roles. Ability to work under pressure and multitask. Fast learner and independent working. Full time, 5 days a week, including weekends. Times may vary from 8-4pm and/or 12-8pm Available immediately.

Send CV and Cover letter to Maureen: europe4kidstours@gmail.com

