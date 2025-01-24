Remote Customer Care Agent for Tour Operator

Excellent English - Spoken and Written, Italian and any other language is a plus. Innovative, fast learner, attention to details and problem solving skills, knowledge of Rome. Experience in related roles. Ability to work under pressure and multitask. Fast learner and independent working. Full time, 5 days a week, including weekends. Times may vary from 8-4pm and/or 12-8pm Available immediately.
Send CV and Cover letter to Maureen: europe4kidstours@gmail.com
