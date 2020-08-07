Qualified Middle School Maths Teacher

The candidate should be either English mother tongue or bilingual (English / Italian) and have at least 3 years teaching experience. Valid E.U. working documents are required.

To apply, please send a C.V. to: ms.natasha@castelli.international.it

General Info

Address Via degli Scozzesi 13

Qualified Middle School Maths Teacher

Via degli Scozzesi 13
