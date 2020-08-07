Qualified ICT and Education Technology teacher
The candidate should be either English mother tongue or bilingual (English / Italian) and have at least 3 years teaching experience. Valid E.U. working documents are required. To apply, please send C.V. to ms.natasha@castelli.international.it
Address Via degli Scozzesi, 13
