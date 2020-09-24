Qualified English teachers for a private school in the north of Rome

We are seeking experienced, highly-motivated and child-friendly native teachers for Cambridge qualifications (YLE and ESOL) courses as well as IGCSEs, IELTS, and BEC tuition. We offer part-time and full-time teaching positions based on previous experience and references. Candidates are expected to go on a trial period and prove their qualifications and personal skills before becoming part of our team.

Please send resume to : pariolienglishclub@virgilio.it

General Info

Email address pariolienglishclub@virgilio.it
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
