Qualified English teachers for a private school in the north of Rome
We are seeking experienced, highly-motivated and child-friendly native teachers for Cambridge qualifications (YLE and ESOL) courses as well as IGCSEs, IELTS, and BEC tuition. We offer part-time and full-time teaching positions based on previous experience and references. Candidates are expected to go on a trial period and prove their qualifications and personal skills before becoming part of our team.
Please send resume to : pariolienglishclub@virgilio.it
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Sala 1 in collaboration with the Tito Amodei Fondation presents a selection of works inspired by the symbol of the “Cross”. Invited artists are Enrico Bentivoglio, Bruno Ceccobell...
Part- time Receptionist needed for language school in Rome’s center for immediate start. Candidates must be able to communicate well in both English and Italian, possess good inte...
A stone throw from Villa Borghese. Brick vaulted, very typical Roman studio apartment. Living room with bioethanol fire place, large live in kitchen, master bedroom with en suite b...
Insegnante madrelingua qualificato offre lezioni in presenza ed online. Esaminatore Cambridge.