Qualified English teachers for a private school in the north of Rome

We are seeking experienced, highly-motivated and child-friendly native teachers for Cambridge qualifications (YLE and ESOL) courses as well as IGCSEs, IELTS, and BEC tuition. We offer part-time and full-time teaching positions based on previous experience and references. Candidates are expected to go on a trial period and prove their qualifications and personal skills before becoming part of our team.

Please send resume to : pariolienglishclub@virgilio.it