11.2 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 05 April 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Program Development Coordinator - U.S. Education Abroad
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Program Development Coordinator - U.S. Education Abroad

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Program Development Coordinator will be responsible for supporting partnership and program development for U.S. education abroad programs in Accent’s six European study centers, with a focus on contract administration. This role is responsible for a portfolio of U.S. college and university partnerships and provides support to the Assistant Director of Program Development (U.S.) in drafting contract agreements and managing key partnerships. The position requires strong organizational, communication, and analytical skills.

For the full job description, qualifications, and application details visit: accentglobal.com/careers

Mater Dei H2 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Program Leader per CIEE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

CUSTOMER CARE AGENT IN TOURISM

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Rome-based writers needed (remote)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher Position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Experienced Bar Staff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Italian and English teachers for the 2023/24 academic year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English mothertongue teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -