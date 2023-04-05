Program Development Coordinator - U.S. Education Abroad

The Program Development Coordinator will be responsible for supporting partnership and program development for U.S. education abroad programs in Accent’s six European study centers, with a focus on contract administration. This role is responsible for a portfolio of U.S. college and university partnerships and provides support to the Assistant Director of Program Development (U.S.) in drafting contract agreements and managing key partnerships. The position requires strong organizational, communication, and analytical skills.

For the full job description, qualifications, and application details visit: accentglobal.com/careers